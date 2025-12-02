Mikel Merino and Mohammad Salah
Bukayo Saka’s continued development has caught the attention of many observers this season, and Rio Ferdinand has expressed his admiration for the attacker as he works his way back to his best. Saka has experienced a quieter campaign after dealing with injuries last year, yet he remains a central figure for Arsenal and one of the most trusted players in Mikel Arteta’s squad. His recent performances suggest a steady return to top form, a prospect that will reassure supporters and coaches alike.

Saka’s growing influence

Saka has progressed from an academy graduate into a player regarded among the finest in the game, a rise that Ferdinand has been monitoring closely. The Manchester United icon believes Saka’s strength and resilience set him apart, particularly in moments when pressure is highest. As shown on the Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel, he stated, “When he’s on it he looks unplayable. He’s got that strength like Mohamed Salah. He’s small in frame and size when you look at him, but do you ever see him get pushed off the ball? Especially when he’s got his back to play and get the ball side-on. You don’t really see people take the ball off him or put him on his arse. He’s a strong little guy.” Ferdinand’s assessment highlights Saka’s combination of physical resilience and technical ability, which allows him to dominate matches even against high-quality opposition.

High expectations for the season

As Saka continues to rebuild momentum, expectations for the remainder of his season will naturally rise. Arsenal rely heavily on his creativity and consistency, and his return to sharper form offers a timely boost as the campaign develops. The team have already shown their strength across various competitions, and Saka’s improvement can only enhance their push for further success.

Ferdinand’s comments reflect the broader belief that Saka is progressing towards the highest level. His blend of power, balance and composure makes him increasingly influential, and if he maintains this trajectory, he will remain a pivotal figure in Arsenal’s ambitions for the season ahead.

  1. I like the kid, he has shown real loyalty to Arsenal by staying with the club, despite rumors of interest from the cemetery of talents and Pool.
    While the Arsenal academy graduate has expressed dreams of winning the Ballon d’Or, his immediate focus is on success with the North London outfit

    The Bernabeu giant interest may have cool, seeing the kid showing a different youthful distinct passion for the game.

  2. Saka’s overall output of recent has been markedly questionable.
    He knows that defenders would quickly swoop on him in their numbers once he has the ball, yet he insists on holding on to it and dribble. Inevitably he would lose it.
    Against Chelsea on Sunday, the only time he decided to look up and release the ball, he created a goal.
    If only he would hold on to the ball less and try more to find his team mates quickly. That would be better for the team.

