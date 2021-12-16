“He’s got the capability of killing it” Ian Wright weighs in on Aubameyang situation

Ian Wright wants Mikel Arteta to sort out the ongoing problem between him and his star man, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The striker has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy after a recent disciplinary breach.

Arteta is refusing to comment on the development and ignored questions about it after the Gunners’ 2-0 win against West Ham yesterday.

However, Wright believes he cannot continue to dismiss the question and at some point, he needs to settle with the attacker and move on from the episode.

‘He’s just not entertaining anything to do with Aubameyang and I totally understand when he says he just wants to concentrate on what happened today and he doesn’t want to talk about it,’ Wright told Premier League Productions via The Daily Mail.

‘But I don’t think you can continue to avoid it, especially in the way that it has come about. At some stage you’re going to have to quash it or talk about it.

‘He’s got the capability of killing it and saying, “Yeah, he’s in the plans and he’s an Arsenal player”, and he didn’t do it.

‘I was hoping for something like that because what you want now is everything’s done, Arsenal have won, they’ve played brilliantly, the boss has been vindicated for his decisions so just quash it so they can move on.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has given Auba more than enough chances to make the right decisions, but the striker never seems to change his ways.

You can hardly blame the Spaniard for not wanting to comment on the issue because the club has already made a decision and everyone knows about it.

Now is the time to focus on winning more matches with the team, and Auba has to work his way back into the reckoning.

Arsenal is already achieving positive results without him in the team, so he has a lot of work to do to win back a place in it.