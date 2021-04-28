‘He’s got the temperament’ – Ferdinand names next youth product to earn Arsenal role

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Joe Willock has shown that he deserves his chance to shine at Arsenal.

The midfielder left North London to join Newcastle on loan in January, and has helped his side with important late goals in recent weeks to take points off Tottenham, Liverpool and West Ham.

Those goals would have helped our team in our bid to earn European football had we had players earning us late wins at the Emirates, but our form has left a lot to be desired.

Rio Ferdinand believes that Willock has already showed that he can be of use to his parent club, and even added that he wouldn’t have sent him out on loan in the first place.

“You know what, I like Joe Willock,” Rio told his YouTube channel FIVE.

“He’s someone at Arsenal that I would have kept. He’s a good young player. If Arsenal don’t take him back and have him around that squad… I don’t know, man.

“I really like him and I like his personality. He’s not shy to come on the big stage and play and perform.

“And the last three goals he’s scored have been massive goals for Newcastle. It shows he’s got the temperament.”

Willock is only 20 year-old, and could well emerge as a future star for Arsenal, but if he considers himself as an attacking midfielder, ESR could well be viewed as a blocker to his path into the first-team.

Is Willock more of a central midfielder or would his most suitable role in our current formation be in behind the striker? Would anyone begrudge Arsenal if they sold the youngster?

Patrick