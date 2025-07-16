‘He’s got the X-factor’ – Paul Merson waxes lyrical about Arsenal target

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has shared glowing praise for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, backing the Gunners’ pursuit of the versatile forward as a potential game-changer this summer.

Arsenal are expected to continue strengthening their frontline beyond the anticipated signing of Viktor Gyökeres, with Eze now emerging as a top priority. The England international fits the mould of a forward capable of also operating in attacking midfield – a role Mikel Arteta’s squad currently lacks depth in.

Several credible sources have reported that Eze will become the next focus of Arsenal’s transfer business once the Gyökeres deal is completed, and it is a move that excites Merson in particular.

Merson: ‘That’s a deal I can see happening’

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Paul Merson made his preference clear:

“If you asked me whether Arsenal should sign Eberechi Eze or Madueke, I’d have said Eze all day long. Now that’s a deal I can see happening and it would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal.”

He explained that Eze offers a solution to a long-standing problem at the Emirates:

“Arsenal struggle when teams come to the Emirates and put everyone behind the ball. Teams want to limit the space Arsenal have to play in and they have struggled to break teams down with those tactics. For me, that’s where Eze comes in. He’s got the X-factor and the ability to break a low block down.”

Merson did acknowledge that Eze may not be the answer for every occasion:

“Away from home, maybe he’s not the answer. Against the likes of Liverpool and Man City, they may come under the cosh for a bit, and they may have to play slightly differently.”

However, he added:

“That’s why you have a big squad. At home, against the lesser teams, where they have 70 to 80 per cent of the ball, let Eze go and do what he wants because he will make something happen.”

A £68m release clause and standout technical profile

Eze, 27, has long been admired for his technical brilliance, flair, and versatility. His dribbling ability, composure in front of goal, and passing range make him a rare all-rounder – a profile that Arsenal arguably lack in both midfield and attack. He also offers danger from set-pieces and the flexibility to play across multiple positions in the final third.

The Gunners are aware of the price tag, with Eze reportedly having a £68 million release clause in his Crystal Palace contract. Arsenal would prefer to negotiate a lower fee but are confident personal terms will not be an issue. Contact has already been made with the player’s representatives.

While the pursuit of Viktor Gyökeres has delayed formal talks, Arsenal are expected to accelerate their efforts for Eze in the coming days.

What do you think, Gooners? Is Eze the player to unlock low blocks?

Benjamin Kenneth

