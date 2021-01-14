“He’s got time for everyone” Bellerin praises teammate he calls a “great guy”

Hector Bellerin has hailed Rob Holding as a “great guy”.

Both players have been Arsenal teammates since Holding joined the Gunners from Bolton in 2016.

They have enjoyed the success that the Gunners have had in recent seasons on the field, but Bellerin says that Holding is an amazing guy not just on the field, but off it as well.

The Spaniard was speaking on ‘Unseen Journey’, a new documentary series charting Bellerin’s rehabilitation from his anterior cruciate ligament injury.

He praised his teammate as an individual who is very generous with his time and said that the England defender has time for everyone at the club.

Not just the players, but he also cares and shows he does to the club’s staff.

“Rob is a great guy,” said Bellerin as quoted by Talksport. “He’s the definition of a great guy. He’s got time for everyone – I think what shows truly, especially in the world of football.

“It’s not just how a person interacts with their teammates, it’s also how they interact with staff.

“There the players and the coaches and the physio’s kind of come underneath. But at the end of the day we’re all people and we’re all the same.

“It doesn’t matter how much we get paid or who is on TV. We all play a massive part of the game.”

Holding was supposed to leave Arsenal this season as the Gunners rebuilt their team, however, he has returned to form and has proven to be one of their standout performers this season.