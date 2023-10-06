‘He’s in contention’ Arteta refuses to rule out Saka playing against Man City

Mikel Arteta has refrained from ruling out the possibility of Bukayo Saka featuring in the critical match between Arsenal and Manchester City this weekend. Saka has been dealing with injuries and has struggled to complete full matches recently, with his most recent setback occurring during the Champions League fixture against Lens.

There have been calls for Saka to be rested due to concerns about potential overuse, but he continues to be a key figure in the Arsenal lineup, making it difficult to leave him out.

A clash against Manchester City demands the presence of the best available players, and Arteta is determined to secure a victory. The manager recognises that achieving a positive outcome in the fixture will be challenging without the involvement of his star player. As a result, Arteta has acknowledged that Saka is still in contention to be included in the lineup against the defending champions.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail: ‘He’s in contention, let’s see how he progresses from here to Sunday. He had to leave the pitch, that’s never good news but let’s see how he recovers.

‘I leave that for the doctors.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is one of our most important players and we can all understand why the gaffer wants him to be in every game.

However, if he is not fit enough to play the game, we cannot force him to play, as he would be ineffective.

——————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…