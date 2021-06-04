“He’s just getting better and better.” Arsenal man earns high praise

Former Celtic star, Scott Brown, has hailed Kieran Tierney as one of the best in the world.

Tierney and Brown were teammates at Celtic when they dominated the Scottish top flight.

The left-back moved to Arsenal in 2019 as the Gunners looked to bolster their squad under Unai Emery.

He impressed when he first joined them and has remained an important member of the team under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has built his team around the full-back and he has also been in impressive form for the Scotland national team.

He would be expected to star for them in the Euros and for Arsenal when next season begins.

Brown says everyone can tell that Tierney is a good player and hails him for his fighting spirit, strength and pace which he says are making him the outstanding player that he is at the moment.

“Everybody knows how good Kieran is,” Brown told Go Radio. “He’s one of the best left-backs in the world and he’s just getting better and better.

“It’s his fighting spirit and also his strength and pace that is pushing him to new things as well.

“His quality has always been there, his dedication has always been there but he’s just going to keep getting better the more he continues to play.

“He’s shown the world how good he is and I’m sure he’ll do that on the big stage.”