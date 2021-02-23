“He’s kind of a rebel” it seems trouble is following Guendouzi again

Matteo Guendouzi is a problem player, that we all know but he started his time at Hertha Berlin very well.

After being frozen out at Arsenal because of his erratic behaviour, he joined the German side on loan for the rest of this season.

He has seen more action and even seemed to prove Mikel Arteta wrong for axing him.

However, because a leopard cannot change its spots, it seems that Guendouzi’s rebel behaviour has now been discovered by the German side.

Although he is one of their best players, Hertha manager, Pal Dardai has insisted that the Frenchman has a long way to go to become a top footballer.

Having worked with him for some time now, he reckons that the 21-year-old is rebellious and he is still going through football puberty.

Dardai told Bild: ‘It’s like puberty for him, he’s kind of a rebel. He has to work and learn like an animal.’

Guendouzi was criticized for going down in his team’s penalty area far too easily recently and his manager also confirmed that he doesn’t want to see that in his team.

He added: ‘In training, I always stop these kind of duels because you can’t fall to the ground like this. And, afterwards, he’s mad.’