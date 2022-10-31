He’s like a Rolls-Royce.” Arsenal man has pundit drooling over his performance against Forest

William Saliba has continued his stunning start to life as an Arsenal player and did well to help them keep a clean sheet in the 5-0 win against Nottingham Forest yesterday.

His performance in the game was solid as usual and one incident in the fixture typified why he is so highly rated at the Emirates.

The Frenchman defended against Taiwo Awoniyi and won the ball cleanly in a situation that most defenders would have struggled.

Clinton Morrison was on punditry duty in the game and was stunned by the ease the Arsenal man recovered the ball.

He said, as quoted by Sport Bible:

“Wow. The defending there from Saliba is unbelievable.

“Awoniyi was in on goal, kind of on the right-hand side. He just said, ‘Get off me’, and brought the ball out. He’s like a Rolls-Royce.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is a classy defender and showed that in the game against Forest to enhance his reputation.

He is here to stay for the next few seasons and we must tie him down to a new deal now.

Other clubs are monitoring the situation and will pounce to sign him if we don’t extend his deal.

But he is also enjoying life in London, it should see him extend his deal.