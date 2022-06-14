“He’s like a Wijnaldum” Arsenal told to replace Xhaka with Premier League star

Noel Whelan has urged Arsenal to add Youri Tielemans to their squad this summer because he would be a good replacement for Granit Xhaka.

Tielemans is set to leave Leicester City, and Arsenal is one of the clubs looking to add him to their squad.

The Belgian midfielder has been delivering top-notch performances in the EPL since he moved to the competition, and Arsenal believes he can improve their midfield.

However, he is not their only target and they are not his only suitor, which makes the transfer tricky, but former Leeds United man, Whelan, is convinced that Tielemans is perfect for the Gunners.

He tells Football Insider: “I’m a big fan of Tielemans. He’s a fantastic player – he’s like a Wijnaldum in that midfield, he does everything.

“He’s very competitive, great on the ball, good eye for a pass, set pieces. He can score goals as well.

“That’s an area where Xhaka has failed during his time at Arsenal.

“Partey is more of a sitting midfield player, and Tielemans could come in and get forward and cause problems.

“We know the quality he has. He would add that extra level above what Xhaka has offered over the years.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans remains one of the finest players in the Premier League in his position, and we would benefit greatly from having him in our squad.

But we can also trust Mikel Arteta’s judgement on his signings. If he believes another midfielder will suit his team better, we can allow him to sign the individual because he knows what he wants on his team.