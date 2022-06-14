“He’s like a Wijnaldum” Arsenal told to replace Xhaka with Premier League star

Noel Whelan has urged Arsenal to add Youri Tielemans to their squad this summer because he would be a good replacement for Granit Xhaka.
Tielemans is set to leave Leicester City, and Arsenal is one of the clubs looking to add him to their squad.
The Belgian midfielder has been delivering top-notch performances in the EPL since he moved to the competition, and Arsenal believes he can improve their midfield.
However, he is not their only target and they are not his only suitor, which makes the transfer tricky, but former Leeds United man, Whelan, is convinced that Tielemans is perfect for the Gunners.
He tells Football Insider: “I’m a big fan of Tielemans. He’s a fantastic player – he’s like a Wijnaldum in that midfield, he does everything.
“He’s very competitive, great on the ball, good eye for a pass, set pieces. He can score goals as well.
“That’s an area where Xhaka has failed during his time at Arsenal.
“Partey is more of a sitting midfield player, and Tielemans could come in and get forward and cause problems.
“We know the quality he has. He would add that extra level above what Xhaka has offered over the years.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tielemans remains one of the finest players in the Premier League in his position, and we would benefit greatly from having him in our squad.
But we can also trust Mikel Arteta’s judgement on his signings. If he believes another midfielder will suit his team better, we can allow him to sign the individual because he knows what he wants on his team.
Partey a sitting midfielder..? he is far from a sitting midfielder hence the melt downs over Bissouma.
So if Noel Whelan believes that, then Tielemans might as well jog on as I wasn’t overly impressed with him last season.
In addition, this transfer can only be completed if Xhaka is sold. Neither one of them will want to be back up which WILL cause “unrest” and ARTEDU wouldn’t want that, would they?
If we are replacing Xhaka with Tielemans then that’s a yes from me but if he’s to come in to the side to play along side Xhaka and Odegaard then absolutely not .
Fine player who recycles the ball well but we have that already .
Worrying that these types of players that Arteta likes (melo).
If Spurs do indeed get Yves for 25m it would seem player transfer prices are lower than expected this season. Arsenal has so many player contracts to sort out we have to be patient. We are still cleaning up previous managers signings. Niles Bellerin Xhaka Nelson Nketiah all Wengers. Leno Cedric Torreira Pepe Saliba signed by Emery. Only Mari and Trusty costing 5m in total were signed by Arteta. No one sees Tielemans as a Xhaka replacement at all. Yuri is a rotation player with Odegaard over a 55 match season and at 25mill is well priced. Similar in temperament to Ode as well. Calm and steady able to regulate the flow of the game quicken the tempo or play keep ball before hitting on the counter. Creates and scores goals. However his 33k p/w wil no doubt rise to 80-100k p/w but having saved a million quid a week with Auba Laca Ozil Luiz Kolasinac Chambers Bellerin Torreira Leno going we have the salary money in spades.
FF. Tielemans will not come to be a rotational player, and neither will Odegaard settle for that either seeing that he will most likely be our captain next year. Anyway, ESR is our other number 10 and in addition Patino. So your estimation is HIGHLY unlikely
Regarding the players contracts…
Blah, blah, blah. It is the management’s incompetency that has cause this and enough has been said.
Ironically, I for once agree with you on one point…and I’m gobsmacked that I do…
Players transfers fees ARE lower than usual?
So it wouldn’t surprise me ARTEDU give Cedric a 4 billion pound 10 year contract.
Not sure on the comparison. The only real similarity is they both score goals from midfield apart from that Winaljdum has a better engine to get up and down the pitch and Tielemens is more of a playmaker.
Jan window was a disaster and cost us Top4 let’s be honest and now we watch a player who would walk into our team, as a supporter too with numerous hints to come but he instead goes to Spurs for cheap & who also pipped us to 4th when we had a 4 point gap with 3 games to go!!
And these are our main rivals and we talk about trust the process. We will not make 4th for the next decade with Mikel & Edu running things.
Teilimans isn’t that great either and if a replacement for Xhaka then okay but not alongside. I have no faith in this window at all or Top 5 come next May.
Yves going to Spurs is disaster for us. Apart from City, Liverpool and Chelsea the gap between us and Spurs is getting bigger and bigger. We need at least 2 very good strikers, and three midfielders to replace Xhaka and Odegaard in the team. We definitely can’t challenge for top four with Xhaka and Odegaard in the first eleven. We need top signings who are difficult to get because of us not playing champions league football. With Arteta choosing Odegaard as captain ahead of players Gabriel and Saka I don’t see us progressing.
Replace Ødegaard ? 😂
He isnt top class Declan how ever you try to paint him. He is a nice easy ozzie footballer with no real authority. What has he brought to our attack this season? We weren’t that good going forwards, he isnt prolific at anything and would not ever get in any too 4 team and thats what he has to do.
Funnily enough thats exactly how i see ot and how it is.
Same here Reggie
Players like Odegaard will not take us to the lvl we all crave .
Correct, nice footballer but not top notch.
LOL!!!