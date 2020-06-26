“He’s like my brother” young partnership at Arsenal points to a bright future

Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketiah has talked about Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Southampton and he added that he has a brotherly relationship with Joe Willock who scored his league first goal for the club in that game.

Nketiah had given Arsenal the lead after he forced Southampton’s Alex McCarthy into making an error that would lead to him scoring.

The Gunners eventually wrapped up the points with a late goal from substitute, Joe Willock, to get their first win since the restart and their first away league win under Mikel Arteta.

Nketiah said it was nice to see their hard work eventually pay off because they have been working hard to get their season restarted in the best possible manner.

However, they suffered losses on their first two games back and it was nice for them to finally get a win from their hard work.

He then described his relationship with Arsenal’s other goal scorer as brotherly, adding that he celebrated the midfielder’s goal like it was his.

‘It was a very important three points,’ said Nketiah as quoted in the Mail. ‘We’ve been unfortunate with results not going our way. We knew we had to roll our sleeves up and keep moving forward. It was difficult.

‘They came out really strongly in the second half. We kept going in the heat and luckily we were able to wrap it up with another goal at the end. We work a lot on our high press and did it well today. I always do my best for the team.

‘I’ve done that [closing down the keeper] about 100 times so it’s nice when one of them leads to a goal.’

‘The team all worked hard together and we were unlucky not to score more goals with the chances. We were very focused – no-one likes working, especially us. We’ve been working really hard during quarantine and we needed that reward of three points by any means necessary.’ He continued.

‘[On Willock] He’s like my brother – if he scores, I celebrate and vice versa. It’s nice to get on the scoresheet.’



Willock and Nketiah could play an integral role in the future for Arsenal and the fact that they have such a strong personal relationship is a huge bonus.