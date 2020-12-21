“He’s lost it. That’s the speech of a man on the brink” Fans mock Arteta after he gets mathematical

Mikel Arteta bizarrely took to statistics to try to defend Arsenal’s poor form in his Manchester City pre-match press conference.

Arsenal has now made their worst start to a season in over 40 years with their current form, and the Spaniard thinks that the efforts that his team is putting in are not being rewarded.

The Gunners have lost seven of their last ten games in the league and they are now moving down towards the relegation places instead of looking up at a top-four position.

He said, ahead of the Carabao Cup clash with Manchester City as quoted by Mail Sport: ‘Last year we won the game against Everton with a 25 per cent chance of winning, you win 3-2,’.

‘Last weekend, it was a 67 per cent chance of winning, any Premier League game in history, and a nine per cent chance of losing, and you lose.

‘Three per cent against Burnley and you lose, seven per cent against Spurs and you lose. There is something else apart from that. It is not just the performance on the pitch, it is something else that needs to go our way and at the moment it doesn’t.

‘Saying that, it doesn’t care because you lose and the only thing that cares is that you lose a football match and this is what we hear.’

Sky Sports posted the comments on their Twitter account and fans couldn’t help but mock the Spaniard for his ridiculous stats that makes no sense when the team isn’t bringing in the points.

Here are some reactions:

He's lost it. That's the speech of a man on the brink. — Man Utd GGMU 🇾🇪 (@ManUtdGGMU3) December 21, 2020

Arteta big brained with the stats pic.twitter.com/nzkRocAXZ2 — Oliver Grant (@oliver_grant24) December 21, 2020

Arteta been learning maths from Scott Steiner pic.twitter.com/J3gdPkTbBd — Dai 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@dairobs11) December 21, 2020

Hahaha 7% against spurs, this man needs to get back to Vegas 😂😂 — Jamie Ohara (@Mrjamieohara1) December 21, 2020