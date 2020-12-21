Arsenal News Gooner News

“He’s lost it. That’s the speech of a man on the brink” Fans mock Arteta after he gets mathematical

Mikel Arteta bizarrely took to statistics to try to defend Arsenal’s poor form in his Manchester City pre-match press conference.

Arsenal has now made their worst start to a season in over 40 years with their current form, and the Spaniard thinks that the efforts that his team is putting in are not being rewarded.

The Gunners have lost seven of their last ten games in the league and they are now moving down towards the relegation places instead of looking up at a top-four position.

He said, ahead of the Carabao Cup clash with Manchester City as quoted by Mail Sport: ‘Last year we won the game against Everton with a 25 per cent chance of winning, you win 3-2,’.

‘Last weekend, it was a 67 per cent chance of winning, any Premier League game in history, and a nine per cent chance of losing, and you lose.

‘Three per cent against Burnley and you lose, seven per cent against Spurs and you lose. There is something else apart from that. It is not just the performance on the pitch, it is something else that needs to go our way and at the moment it doesn’t.

‘Saying that, it doesn’t care because you lose and the only thing that cares is that you lose a football match and this is what we hear.’ 

Sky Sports posted the comments on their Twitter account and fans couldn’t help but mock the Spaniard for his ridiculous stats that makes no sense when the team isn’t bringing in the points.

Here are some reactions:

Posted by

Tags mikel arteta

5 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Reggie says:
    December 21, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    As long as the stats say we are one of the best teams in the league, why should we worry we aren’t getting any points. Mikel knows what hes doing, we are in good hands. Lets scrap gaining points the conventional way and just worry about meaningless stats that tell us b🙄ll🙄cks.

    Reply
  2. Kalisto says:
    December 21, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    He has failed in all those matches, no excuse arteta, arsenal to be relegated for the first time in the history, too shamful.

    Reply
  3. ArsenalWhy says:
    December 21, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    I’m starting to panic now. Arteta was supposed to be the one to lead us back to glory. So far he’s reign seems worse of thann Emery’s. Maybe we were too harsh on Emery.

    Reply
  4. Lugdush says:
    December 21, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Maybe arteta is well informed about all those stats and he has been getting rich by betting against arsenal in those matches where we were the absolute favorite?

    Reply
  5. Declan says:
    December 21, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    Someone’s in la la land.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs