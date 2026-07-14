‘He’s my conductor.’ Rio Ferdinand thinks Arsenal target is the real deal

Ayyoub Bouaddi is one of the most talked-about young footballers in Europe, and Arsenal are interested in adding the midfielder to their squad this summer.

The Gunners view the Moroccan as a player with significant potential after his impressive performances for Lille and his displays during his first World Cup with Morocco. His development has attracted widespread attention, and Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring his progress closely.

Arsenal joins the race for talented midfielder

Bouaddi is regarded as one of the brightest young midfielders in European football, and several leading clubs are interested in securing his signature. Arsenal are determined to compete for the teenager as they continue identifying players capable of strengthening the squad both now and in the future.

Despite being only 18, Bouaddi featured in five matches for Morocco at the World Cup, an achievement that underlined the confidence placed in him despite the quality already available within the national team. This summer could prove to be a defining period in his career as he considers the next step in his development.

He must decide whether to remain at Lille and continue his progress or accept an opportunity with one of the major clubs pursuing him. Whatever decision he makes, there is a growing belief that his long-term future lies at a club larger than Lille, even if he spends another season with the French side.

Ferdinand praises Bouaddi’s qualities

Amid Arsenal’s interest, Rio Ferdinand has spoken highly of the young midfielder. As reported by the Metro, the former Manchester United defender explained why he believes Bouaddi has the qualities to become a top player.

Ferdinand said: “I would go and get Bouaddi from Morocco, the 18-year-old midfielder.

“100 per cent I’m taking him, building stuff around him. [He] takes the ball, manipulator.

“Controls the momentum of the game, speeds it up, slows it down, can beat the press. He’s my conductor.”

Ferdinand’s comments highlight the growing admiration for Bouaddi, whose performances have placed him firmly on the radar of several leading clubs as he continues his rapid development.

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