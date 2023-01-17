“He’s my player of the year” Rio Ferdinand hails Arsenal star

Rio Ferdinand has been impressed with the performance of Martin Odegaard in this campaign and has branded the Norwegian the best player in the Premier League this term.

Odegaard is Arsenal’s main creative outlet as Mikel Arteta’s side earns some huge wins against top opposition.

The former Real Madrid man has singlehandedly won matches for the club on different occasions and has provided many important assists.

Arsenal is still in the title race because he is unplayable in some matches and Rio Ferdinand has been delighted to watch him.

‘I’d go as far as to say right now, he’s probably my player of the year,’ Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five podcast.

‘Haaland has done what he’s done,’ Ferdinand continued. ‘He has been great, don’t get me wrong.

‘If Haaland eases up with the goals and Arsenal wins the league and Odegaard continues, he’s my player of the year.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard has simply been superb for us this season and it is hard to argue with Ferdinand over his assessment, considering how well the midfielder has played.

Hopefully, the 24-year-old will maintain his high standards over the next few months and lead us to a successful season.

We need everyone else to also be at their best at the Emirates because Odegaard alone cannot deliver the top performances we are looking for.

