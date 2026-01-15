‘He’s never under pressure’ Saliba praises Arsenal teammate

Martin Zubimendi has quickly established himself as a vital figure for Arsenal since completing his move to the club at the start of the current season. His arrival came a year after he turned down an opportunity to join Liverpool, a decision Arsenal are now pleased worked in their favour. The midfielder’s reputation had been growing for some time, following several impressive seasons that attracted interest from several top clubs.

Zubimendi had also been linked with a move to Real Madrid, underlining his status as a high-level player. Since joining Arsenal, he has begun to justify that attention with consistently strong performances. His influence in midfield has been clear, and he is now demonstrating his quality on one of the biggest stages in English football.

Key influence in Arsenal’s success

The Spaniard has already played a significant role in Arsenal’s push across competitions this season. There is a strong possibility that he could end his first campaign in North London by winning the league title, and he is expected to be central to that effort. His composure, intelligence, and ability to control games have added balance and authority to Arsenal’s midfield.

Zubimendi was also instrumental in Arsenal’s victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final, a result that moved the club a step closer to lifting silverware. His performance in that match highlighted his importance, not only in controlling possession but also in contributing at decisive moments.

Saliba praises midfielder’s quality

Watching Zubimendi closely, it is evident why he is regarded so highly within the squad. His calmness under pressure and effectiveness both in and out of possession have drawn praise from teammates. William Saliba has spoken openly about the midfielder’s impact and qualities.

Speaking according to the Metro, Saliba said, ‘He’s a very good player.

‘He’s never under pressure, you can give him the ball, he can have someone on his back and he never has the pressure.

‘He’s so good for us with and without the ball and today he showed that he can score as well.

‘He’s scored too many goals this season, to be honest, for a number six!

‘So it’s good to have him and I’m sure that he will help us a lot to win some titles.’

Those words reflect the growing belief within Arsenal that Zubimendi can be a defining player as they pursue trophies this season.