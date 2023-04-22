“He’s not a brilliant defender” Lee Dixon slams Arsenal man

Former Arsenal man Lee Dixon has slammed Oleksandr Zinchenko for his defending after the Gunners surrendered more points in their 3-3 draw against Southampton.

Arsenal had dropped points in consecutive games against Liverpool and West Ham and needed to beat The Saints to open up a healthy lead ahead of Manchester City.

However, that never happened; instead, they must now beat the Citizens when both clubs meet next week.

One player whose errors have been punished in recent games for Arsenal is Zinchenko and Dixon is less than impressed.

Speaking about the Ukrainian, he said via the Daily Mail:

‘He’s not a brilliant defender. He’s brilliant on the ball and Arsenal use him to their strengths with the ball.

‘But without the ball, we saw him play a role in Liverpool’s equaliser at Anfield and again today.

‘He’s got to be alive as a defender, whether you sometimes go into midfield or not. It’s your job to keep the ball out of the back of the net.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Southampton was a must for us and the last thing we needed was to drop points against a club that is at the bottom of the league.

Unfortunately, that happened and it is sad that the players we expect to help the team the most are struggling.

This makes it much harder for us to win the title, and they must step up.

Arteta proud of our comeback after Arsenal 3-3 Southampton

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…