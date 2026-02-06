“He’s not a top, top striker.” Arsenal man not highly rated by pundit

Gabby Agbonlahor has questioned whether Viktor Gyokeres should be considered a top-level striker, as the Swedish forward continues to struggle for form at Arsenal. Gyokeres arrived at the Emirates with a strong reputation, having earned his move through outstanding performances for Sporting Club in Portugal over the previous two seasons.

The striker had been in excellent form for a prolonged period and worked hard to secure a transfer to the Premier League. Arsenal viewed him as a player capable of leading their attack and providing consistent goals at the highest level. However, his time in England has so far failed to live up to expectations, with the club unable to get the same level of output from him that he delivered in Portugal.

Premier League challenge and expectations

It is widely accepted that the Premier League presents a far greater challenge than most European top-flight competitions. Defenders are stronger, games are more intense, and chances are harder to come by. Even so, Arsenal require their main striker to contribute regularly, particularly given the significant investment made to bring Gyokeres to the club.

The Gunners did not spend heavily with the intention of signing a forward who struggles to score consistently. While there is still a belief that Gyokeres could improve after his first season in English football, the move is currently being viewed by some as a costly mistake. Arsenal need goals at crucial moments, and patience is already being tested among observers.

Agbonlahor’s criticism and assessment

Agbonlahor has been particularly critical when assessing Gyokeres’ overall quality. Speaking as reported by Football365, he said, “When I watch him, and I look at how he is as a striker, he’s not a top, top striker.

“You look at all the Arsenal goal scorers this season, you know, Gyokeres is the highest in the Premier League.

“He will score goals for Arsenal. But is he going to score the big goals in the Champions League? Is he going to score against the elite defenders? I don’t think he is.”

His comments reflect doubts about whether Gyokeres can deliver on the biggest stages. While he may still contribute domestically, questions remain over his ability to make the decisive impact Arsenal need in elite competitions.