“He’s not going to get a game for Arsenal.” Pundit tips Willock to leave Arsenal

Frank McAvennie says Willock will struggle for playing time at Arsenal and that could see him return to Newcastle United.

The midfielder spent the second half of this season with the Magpies and he was in remarkable form.

He scored eight league goals for the Geordies and helped them maintain their Premier League status.

His remarkable run of form saw him score seven goals in seven consecutive league games before the season finished.

His fine performance in the North East means he has the chance of breaking into the Arsenal first-team next season.

However, former Premier League striker, McAvennie, is convinced that he has still not done enough to earn a place in Mikel Arteta’s team.

He then adds that it will not even require much effort from Newcastle to convince him to move back to their club again.

Willock left the door open to a potential return, but like most players, he would prefer to remain at the higher level with Arsenal.

“It’s really not a lot,” McAvennie told Football Insider.

“They need to keep Willock, he’s come out of nowhere. He’s not going to get a game for Arsenal.

“They clearly can’t sign him but I don’t see why he can’t come back on loan for another year.

“He must want to stay. He’ll be thinking about scoring more goals in front of a crowd at St James’ Park.

“If Steve gets that over the line it would be a good move. Newcastle love their goalscorers.

“He’s stepped up and gone ‘yeah I’ll do it’, he’s matched Shearer. Sign him.”