“He’s not going to get a game for Arsenal.” Pundit tips Willock to leave Arsenal

Frank McAvennie says Willock will struggle for playing time at Arsenal and that could see him return to Newcastle United.
The midfielder spent the second half of this season with the Magpies and he was in remarkable form.
He scored eight league goals for the Geordies and helped them maintain their Premier League status.
His remarkable run of form saw him score seven goals in seven consecutive league games before the season finished.
His fine performance in the North East means he has the chance of breaking into the Arsenal first-team next season.
However, former Premier League striker, McAvennie, is convinced that he has still not done enough to earn a place in Mikel Arteta’s team.
He then adds that it will not even require much effort from Newcastle to convince him to move back to their club again.
Willock left the door open to a potential return, but like most players, he would prefer to remain at the higher level with Arsenal.
“It’s really not a lot,” McAvennie told Football Insider.
“They need to keep Willock, he’s come out of nowhere. He’s not going to get a game for Arsenal.
“They clearly can’t sign him but I don’t see why he can’t come back on loan for another year.
“He must want to stay. He’ll be thinking about scoring more goals in front of a crowd at St James’ Park.
“If Steve gets that over the line it would be a good move. Newcastle love their goalscorers.
“He’s stepped up and gone ‘yeah I’ll do it’, he’s matched Shearer. Sign him.”
Depending on who Arsenal brings in, I’d like to see him loaned out to Newcastle again. I don’t think he’s an Arteta type player and another year at Newcastle shouldn’t hurt his transfer fee – especially if he continues his fine form. If Arteta is still the boss in a year then sell. If not, then maybe Willock’s game will suit the new guy. Either way, just don’t want to see him languishing on our bench for another season. He’s too good for that.
Arteta wants goals from midfield lets impress and welcome our young talent back home,if he trusted saka then willock too.This season young talents will get time to play and sharpen up which will save as alot of money in buying new talents and Artetavis aware bout that
Nobody is a Farteta type. Free Joe Willock!
Willock will be brought back.
Young home grown and scoring goals for fun.
After two successive 8th placed finishes Arteta has no where to go with this one.
Selling or loaning an outstanding home grown prospect would be the death knell if Arsenal fail again under the Spaniard.
Why spend 40mill on an unproven 2nd tier player Bundia when we have a proven home grown product for free?
Makes no sense?
Bringing back Willock and loaning Odegaard with ESR in the mix means we can say to selling clubs we don’t need your over priced player. Then the day after we sign Bundia or Bissouma for half the touted price we send Willock back out on loan. Business done .