“He’s not near it” Ian Wright discuses under performing Arsenal man

Arsenal has been struggling for goals in their recent matches.

The Gunners have scored just once, which came from the penalty spot, in their last four league matches.

This lack of goals has also affected their position on the league table as they have lost every one of those three games that they didn’t score a goal.

The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have been looked upon to score the goals, but they have been unable to do that recently.

Ian Wright, like most Arsenal fans, is worried about the club’s current situation and he has had a look at what is happening.

The former Arsenal striker was speaking about Lacazette’s positioning in games and he thinks that there are some problems there.

Wright claims that Lacazette doesn’t get close to the focal point that he should as the club’s top nine.

He said on the Wrighty’s House podcast as quoted by Express Sports: “I was talking about Mikel [Arteta] and how offensive he wants to be, and it’s literally impossible in this team.

“I saw some stats about Lacazette’s average position. For a focal point, he’s not near it. With the chance he had, for me, even with no one in the ground, you could see he’s going through that spell as a forward where he’s thinking about his next chance.

“Where that ball came in, you don’t need to think about it, you just need to get it on target. Just control it. I believe that even with no fans in there, he’s thinking about his next chance.

“He’s thinking about the consequences of missing. He’s thinking about the fact Arteta is saying: ‘We’re not taking our chances.’

“You need to get into the positions where you will score goals and then do what you’ve done for years.”

Arsenal will hope that this break will get their players refreshed and that they will return in better goalscoring form.