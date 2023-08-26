“He’s offering nothing” Pundit slams Havertz after poor performance

Kai Havertz was again anonymous as Arsenal drew 2-2 against Fulham in the Premier League today.

Mikel Arteta has defended the signing of the German who struggled at Chelsea, but the Gunners fans simply cannot understand why the club splashed out so much money to add him to the squad.

Havertz is expected to replace Granit Xhaka in the Arsenal midfield and he has some big shoes to fill after the Swiss star delivered terrific performances for the Gunners in his last season at the club.

However, three games into the new season, many still cannot understand what Havertz brings to the team.

After the game against Fulham, Talksport pundit and Arsenal fan Darren Bent said he does not know what the German does well.

He tweeted:

“I’ll always back players that play for your club, But Havertz isn’t working in this arsenal team, the Midfield has no balance and right now he’s offering nothing. Fair play to Fulham though.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is really hard to defend Havertz because he truly does not seem like a player who contributes to Arsenal’s performance.

The midfielder has to do better and must start influencing games, otherwise, he will be dropped from the team.

Dropping points at home against a ten-men Fulham is far from what we expected.