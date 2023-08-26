“He’s offering nothing” Pundit slams Havertz after poor performance

Kai Havertz was again anonymous as Arsenal drew 2-2 against Fulham in the Premier League today.
Mikel Arteta has defended the signing of the German who struggled at Chelsea, but the Gunners fans simply cannot understand why the club splashed out so much money to add him to the squad.
Havertz is expected to replace Granit Xhaka in the Arsenal midfield and he has some big shoes to fill after the Swiss star delivered terrific performances for the Gunners in his last season at the club.
However, three games into the new season, many still cannot understand what Havertz brings to the team.
After the game against Fulham, Talksport pundit and Arsenal fan Darren Bent said he does not know what the German does well.
“I’ll always back players that play for your club, But Havertz isn’t working in this arsenal team, the Midfield has no balance and right now he’s offering nothing. Fair play to Fulham though.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is really hard to defend Havertz because he truly does not seem like a player who contributes to Arsenal’s performance.
The midfielder has to do better and must start influencing games, otherwise, he will be dropped from the team.
Dropping points at home against a ten-men Fulham is far from what we expected.
I think most Arsenal fans agree with Darren Bent. No one has anything against Havertz, but the guy just does not belong where he is, and he’s really not to blame for where he finds himself. He did not apply and get get accepted. We spent millions to get him here. The poor guy can’t be what he’s not.
The question is why’s Arteta forcing him into the team? We have players in the academy who can do better than Havertz. We have players on the bench who can do better than Havertz. Why on earth are we subjected to this. This is total disrespect to the entire Arsenal organisation. What do we owe Arteta and Havertz?
He pretty much offers us exactly what he offered Chelsea ,and this is coming from someone who as actually watched him play over the last few years not from 3 years ago where he had a good season in Germany .
He might get a few goals and assists and will put in some good performances ,but a signing that was not needed and especially for that price IMO anyway .
@Dan Kit… did we not have this conversation before and we were told that Stats mean nothing when we compared Havertz to ESR and Pepe or am I having a serious bout of deja vu?
I’m gonna make a punt on this…
Raya will play against Manure as someone has to take the blame for our poor form so far this season and it won’t be Havertz and it definitely won’t be MA.