“He’s one of those players.” Arsenal Premier League target could join reckons pundit

Noel Whelan believes Arsenal transfer target, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, would thrive at the Emirates but warns the Gunners that he would cost a lot of money.

Arsenal could overhaul their attack in the summer with the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette, likely leaving the club.

The Everton man is one of the attackers they are targeting and Whelan believes he has developed his skill set and would thrive under Mikel Arteta.

The former Leeds United striker tells Football Insider: “Yeah. I think at Arsenal, gradually you can see it coming together.

“Even despite the recent defeats, I felt they were really in the game. There wasn’t much between the two sides.

“What they were lacking was that that little bit of quality through the middle. That goalscorer that can make things happen when crosses are coming in from wide areas.

“We know for a fact he’s one of those players. He can hold the ball up, bring people into play, he’s got pace, he’s good in the air. He is a lot more potent in front of goal now. That is credit to Everton and Duncan Ferguson.

“They’ve been working with him inside that six-yard box and being in the right areas at the right time.

“It will need to be a substantial amount of money for them to put down Calvert-Lewin. They’re going to have to pay over the odds for him.

“But if they’re desperate for that player, and they feel that he can kick them on to the Champions League spots, then he’s worth the money.

“Everton will be very reluctant to sell.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calvert Lewin has been in fine form in the Premier League over the last few seasons.

His goal-scoring stats are decent and Arsenal needs a striker as good as him.

However, Everton is also striving to become one of the big clubs in England and the Toffees will not want to lose their top attacker too easily.

But the Gunners have shown with the transfer of the likes of Ben White and Martin Odegaard they are not afraid to splash the cash on their targets.