‘He’s our player.’ Mikel Arteta responds to rumours about Arsenal midfielder

Thomas Partey’s future is currently very uncertain, especially now that he has regained fitness. Arsenal faces a crucial decision regarding him.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been sidelined with injuries for much of this season while Arsenal contends for the Premier League title.

During his absence, players like Declan Rice and Jorginho have stepped up, contributing to Arsenal’s status as one of the top teams in the league.

Partey’s return provides a timely boost to Arsenal and ignites fans’ hopes for a formidable midfield partnership between him and the record-signing, Rice.

The Englishman’s performance suggests he could be the most significant signing of the season, and the prospect of his partnership with Partey is tantalising.

However, it’s worth noting that Partey’s contract expires in 2025, and there have been rumours linking him with a move away from the club.

When asked about his midfielder’s future, Mikel Arteta said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘He better have his head here because we are playing for big things and that’s what we expect.

‘We need him because he’s a top player, a very important player for us and you can see on the pitch as well what kind of impact he can have for us.

‘He’s our player, he’s got one more year’s contract and I’m really happy with him.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

This has been a good season for us and Partey has hardly contributed to our success so far.

However, he remains a good player, and we can trust him to do well if he overcomes his fitness issues.

