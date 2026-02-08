Paul Merson has highlighted Martin Zubimendi for special praise following another impressive display in an Arsenal shirt. The Spanish midfielder continues to attract attention for his influence in the middle of the pitch, even though his time at the club has included the occasional difficult outing. Overall, his performances have been widely regarded as exceptional, and Arsenal are reaping the rewards of their decision to bring him in.

Zubimendi arrived amid strong competition, with clubs such as Liverpool and Real Madrid previously linked with a move. His choice to join Arsenal has proved beneficial for both player and club, as his consistency and composure have added balance and authority to the side. Over recent weeks, Arsenal have produced encouraging results, and Zubimendi has been a constant presence, playing a key role in maintaining their positive momentum.

Zubimendi’s growing influence at Arsenal

Arsenal invested a significant fee to secure Zubimendi’s services, yet his impact has made the transfer appear excellent value. His ability to control games, recycle possession and contribute at important moments has strengthened the team’s midfield structure. While he will need to sustain these standards until the end of the season, there is confidence that he is capable of doing so without difficulty.

The midfielder has already shown enough to justify his reputation and has demonstrated why he was so highly sought after before his move. His recent performances suggest that he is settled and comfortable within the system, offering reliability that has been crucial during a demanding run of fixtures.

Merson’s assessment of midfield performances

Merson was particularly impressed by Zubimendi’s contribution and also commented on the performances of other Arsenal midfielders. Speaking as cited by Sky Sports, he said:

“Zubimendi is a brilliant footballer. He’s outstanding.

“I thought Declan Rice was outstanding again. He is week in, week out. Bang, bang, same performances.

“Havertz is calm on the ball. He is in midfield and Arsenal don’t have a lot of goalscorers in midfield, although Zubimendi scored one today.”

These remarks underscore Zubimendi’s growing importance within the squad and reflect the wider strength and consistency Arsenal are finding in midfield as the season progresses.

