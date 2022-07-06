‘He’s perfect’ – Wright explains why Gabriel Jesus is great Arsenal signing

Ian Wright has claimed that he never thought the rumours of Arsenal signing Gabriel Jesus could be true early on, before explaining how he believes he is ‘perfect’ for us.

The Gunners quickly established that the Brazilian was our priority signing this summer, and the striker has since been announced as our new number 9 ahead of the new season.

Wright claims that he didn’t imagine the rumours were true when he initially heard we was in the hunt for his signature, but later decided that the deal was ‘perfect’.

“When we first got linked with him I thought ‘oh, here we go, we are just getting linked with people, it’s not going to happen’,” Wright told followers of his Wrighty’s House podcast. “Then Erling Haaland comes in, so he is going to go somewhere. Can we get him? Is he going to come to us with no Europa League? No Champions League. Can we get Jesus?

“I started to think about what he brings and what he can do. I was thinking, he’s perfect. He’s perfect – I don’t think they have promised him anything, he is going to play.

“For him, to come to our place knowing that he’s our main man. See a player ready to be number one, go to a club that they want him to be number one, it’s got to be a massive incentive for him.

“If we are looking at Salah and Son sharing the Golden Boot from out wide and how Gabriel Jesus will play more regularly and hopefully score more goals. You don’t need to be in there as that number nine, scoring loads of goals to win the Golden Boot, you can do it from the wing.

“All that intense rivalry is needed (between Jesus, Smith Rowe, Nketiah and Martinelli) of quality players because everybody has to step up – that signing is an amazing signing in respect of what we want to do.”

The excitement around his arrival is yet to peak, with him still yet to make his official debut for us, but expectations are already growing.

It will be interesting to see if he can hit the ground running next term, but with him already with the club ahead of preseason, there should be no excuses when the new campaign gets under way.

I’m not going to lie, I’m not fully convinced he is the striker to guarantee 20+ goals year on year, but he does offer much more than just goals, and I dont doubt that he would be a hit.

Patrick

