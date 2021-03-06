“He’s playing basketball” These Arsenal fans not happy with VAR decisions

One eye-catching episode in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Burnley today was when VAR overturned a penalty awarded to the Gunners for handball by Erik Pieters.

The defender was initially deemed to have handled the ball and he was sent off and a penalty awarded to the Gunners.

However, after consulting with VAR, Andre Marriner changed his initial decision and rescinded the red card, followed by a dropped ball.

It looked like the right decision, however, some fans were still not happy, mainly because of an earlier penalty appeal that was turned down, much to the bafflement of those watching.

The Premier League took to Twitter to post about the changed decision and received some backlash from fans.

The Premier Legaue tweeted: “After consulting the VAR, referee Andre Marriner has overturned a decision to give a penalty for handball and a red card to Erik Pieters, and a drop ball will take place.

“Burnley 1-1 Arsenal (87 mins)”

Some fans weren’t having the inconstancies and they commented on the post to make their feelings known with one of them asking if the Clarets defender was playing basketball in the earlier decision because he clearly handled the ball. Here are some of the reactions

Clear agenda against Arsenal FC, enough is enough, what did Arsenal did to you to continuously ruin our games with your referee decisions? — 🅰️rsenalogía (@arsenalogia_) March 6, 2021

Corrupt league, why didn’t the previous one get a proper check — TEJ (@sartejt) March 6, 2021

that’s a wrong decision cuz pieters did actually moved his arm towards the ball. It is a penalty. — sue mora (@suemora6) March 6, 2021

VAR is not ruining football! English refs are bums — Bruno NOT Fernandes (@whel_oooo) March 6, 2021

Arsenal will now have to get a win in their remaining games of the season and they would feel that they deserved to win this game considering that they had the best chances.