“He’s playing without fear” National teammate tips Arsenal man to keep his Brazil shirt

The captain of the Brazil national team, Thiago Silva, believes Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has what it takes to succeed in the national team.

The striker was taken to the World Cup ahead of Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Barbosa, which raised eyebrows.

Brazil has the best players in the world. Earning a place on their national team is tough.

If they had not taken Martinelli, he wouldn’t feel bad knowing the quality of players available to Tite, but he is in Qatar and the stage is set for him to shine.

There are critics of his selection, but Silva says he has the arrogance needed to succeed.

He said via The Daily Mail:

‘He’s playing without fear and, if he gets the chance to play, I don’t think it will faze him and he’ll just do what we know he can do.

‘I think all attacking players at the top level need that little bit of arrogance – that they know they can do something special – and he has that.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli has added arrogance and swagger to his game this term, making him one of the Premier League’s finest attackers.

It remains unclear if Tite will hand him playing chances in the competition, but he will unlock defences for the team if he plays.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Jesus and Martinelli training with the Brilliant Brazilians in Qatar.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids