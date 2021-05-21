“He’s probably done too well” Bruce admits Willock may have played himself out of a permanent move

Steve Bruce appears to have conceded defeat in his pursuit of a permanent transfer for Joe Willock.

The Newcastle manager has enjoyed coaching red-hot Willock since the start of this year when the Gunners’ midfielder joined his team on loan.

Willock has been in blistering scoring form and has six goals in his last six league games for the Magpies.

His goals are one reason why they have managed to end the season back in the Premier League after initially flirting with relegation.

Arsenal has kept an eye on their midfielder and other teams would have noticed his impact on Tyneside and that will make him a hot property in the next transfer window.

Bruce knows that and concedes in a recent interview that the midfielder has probably done too much and that would make it harder for them to sign him.

He, however, insisted that they will still try to get the deal done.

He said via Mail Sport: ‘To do it today for me at 21 years old and in a team that was toiling at the time a little bit, I’m delighted for him.

‘He’s a smashing, smashing lad and he’s really enjoyed it up here. He’s really enjoyed it and I think his father’s enjoyed it too.

‘It’s so refreshing to hear, when a lot of the problems we have – “Oh, we don’t want to go to the north east” – he’s absolutely loved it, so has his father and I’m delighted all round.

‘It’s been a double-edged sword because he’s probably done too well, but let’s see what happens. We’ll see over the summer whether we can test their resolve.’