“He’s proving his worth and he’ll inspire a lot of his team-mates” Silvestre hails Arsenal man

Mikael Silvestre has hailed Kieran Tierney and tipped him to become the captain of Arsenal in the future.

Arsenal saw off competition from top teams to land the then Celtic player and he is now paying them back.

He has been one of Arsenal’s standout performers this season, delivering consistent performances for them when he plays as a full-back or as a left centre back.

He missed their game against Crystal Palace and it was obvious to see how much of an impact he makes when he plays.

Former Arsenal defender, Silvestre has been impressed by the impact that he is making and believes that he is playing his way into the Arsenal captaincy.

He claims that Tierney’s performance will serve as an inspiration for his teammates as he never gives up, and if he keeps doing what he is doing now, he will end up as the best left-back in the league.

“I’d say Kieran Tierney has been their standout player this season. He’s done so well, especially after his injury last season,” former Arsenal defender Silvestre said as quoted by Goal.com.

“He’s proving his worth and he’ll inspire a lot of his team-mates because he never gives up.

“He’s a future captain for sure and while he needs a lot more games under his belt, he definitely has the quality to be the best left-back in the league.

“He definitely has the mentality to wear the armband for Arsenal one day.”