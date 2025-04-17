“He’s ran the show over two games” Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on Arsenal star

When Arsenal broke their transfer record to acquire Declan Rice, many observers questioned the wisdom of the move.
It is relatively uncommon for football clubs to invest such a substantial sum in a midfielder, and in doing so, Arsenal deviated from conventional transfer practices. Nevertheless, the Gunners were confident in their decision, demonstrating their conviction by making a significant financial commitment.
Despite it being only his second season with the club, Rice has proven to be an outstanding success. His performances have justified the initial outlay and silenced many of the early sceptics.
In Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid, Rice faced a formidable array of world-class talent, yet he emerged as a standout performer across both legs of the tie.
He scored twice in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium and went on to deliver a Man-of-the-Match performance in the return fixture at the Santiago Bernabéu. His composure, tactical intelligence, and commanding presence in midfield were crucial in helping Arsenal remain competitive against the reigning champions.
Former England international Rio Ferdinand expressed his admiration for Rice’s displays. As quoted by the Daily Mail:
“You need games like this in your career.
“You need to get to places like that to be judged. And Declan Rice has been asked the questions against the holders of this competition. Can you compete at this level?
“He’s not competing, he’s ran the show over two games… he’s really put himself in a different bracket now.”
Rice’s exceptional performances against Real Madrid have not only elevated his status within European football but also effectively ended any lingering doubts regarding the fee Arsenal paid to secure his services. Considering his growing influence on the team and his consistency in delivering high-calibre performances, it is now evident that the investment in Rice was not only justified but also strategically sound.
Had stated on another thread that both Ian Wright and David Moise could be right.
Arsenal may had gotten the Englishman at a bargain, a fan flew off the handle and went completely ballistic,
There is a few on here, who thought he was a waste of 105 mil.
While everyone except the captain had two exceptional games. In order the catalyst for the win was the performances of Rice (amazing) MLS and (idiot) Partey. Could MLS be Parteys replacement against PSG?
Timber as well – thought he was superb in both legs
I think he’ll move merino into midfield, but he could go with MLS. I would prefer the latter, keeping merino up front, but it would probably be seen as more of a risk as MLS hasn’t played midfield at this level (and probably not even at youth level for quite a while?)
@Reggie
It’s about time the Young Gun was given the chance in mid. He’s defo a step up from Jorginho. In my opinion.
Probably be Jorginho if he recovers from his rib injury.
I am surprised that Declan Rice was initially doubted by ” some sceptics ”
If I recall correctly, he came from WHU, fresh from winning one European championship, and I think, he skippered that team, and he generally was influential for the club throughout that season.