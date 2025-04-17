“He’s ran the show over two games” Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on Arsenal star

When Arsenal broke their transfer record to acquire Declan Rice, many observers questioned the wisdom of the move.

It is relatively uncommon for football clubs to invest such a substantial sum in a midfielder, and in doing so, Arsenal deviated from conventional transfer practices. Nevertheless, the Gunners were confident in their decision, demonstrating their conviction by making a significant financial commitment.

Despite it being only his second season with the club, Rice has proven to be an outstanding success. His performances have justified the initial outlay and silenced many of the early sceptics.

In Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid, Rice faced a formidable array of world-class talent, yet he emerged as a standout performer across both legs of the tie.

He scored twice in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium and went on to deliver a Man-of-the-Match performance in the return fixture at the Santiago Bernabéu. His composure, tactical intelligence, and commanding presence in midfield were crucial in helping Arsenal remain competitive against the reigning champions.

Former England international Rio Ferdinand expressed his admiration for Rice’s displays. As quoted by the Daily Mail:

“You need games like this in your career.

“You need to get to places like that to be judged. And Declan Rice has been asked the questions against the holders of this competition. Can you compete at this level?

“He’s not competing, he’s ran the show over two games… he’s really put himself in a different bracket now.”

Rice’s exceptional performances against Real Madrid have not only elevated his status within European football but also effectively ended any lingering doubts regarding the fee Arsenal paid to secure his services. Considering his growing influence on the team and his consistency in delivering high-calibre performances, it is now evident that the investment in Rice was not only justified but also strategically sound.