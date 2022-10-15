“He’s shown massive commitment” Pundit backs a new deal for Arsenal man

Granit Xhaka has turned around his Arsenal career from nearly leaving the club in 2020 to becoming one player they don’t want to lose.

The Swiss star has been in fine form for the Gunners recently, and he is thriving in a new role on the pitch under Mikel Arteta.

The gaffer persuaded him to stay at the club and handed him a new deal last season.

As the club continues to make progress and he shows he is one man they must keep, he could be handed a new contract at the end of this year.

Former Leeds United man, Noel Whelan believes he has deserved it. He tells Football Insider:

“He’s shown massive commitment to Arsenal.

“He’s put in work to change his ways and win back the fans, and now he’s putting in top performances too. He’s always honest and shows leadership qualities out on the pitch.

“I think he’s gradually won back the fans at Arsenal, and that’s a great testament to him. It would have been very easy for him to throw the towel in.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has been such a key player for us, and the way he has adapted to his new role shows how important he can be to our transformation.

The midfielder does well on and off the pitch, and he shows great leadership skills on it as well.

