“He’s shown massive commitment” Pundit backs a new deal for Arsenal man

Granit Xhaka has turned around his Arsenal career from nearly leaving the club in 2020 to becoming one player they don’t want to lose.
The Swiss star has been in fine form for the Gunners recently, and he is thriving in a new role on the pitch under Mikel Arteta.
The gaffer persuaded him to stay at the club and handed him a new deal last season.
As the club continues to make progress and he shows he is one man they must keep, he could be handed a new contract at the end of this year.
Former Leeds United man, Noel Whelan believes he has deserved it. He tells Football Insider:
“He’s shown massive commitment to Arsenal.
“He’s put in work to change his ways and win back the fans, and now he’s putting in top performances too. He’s always honest and shows leadership qualities out on the pitch.
“I think he’s gradually won back the fans at Arsenal, and that’s a great testament to him. It would have been very easy for him to throw the towel in.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Xhaka has been such a key player for us, and the way he has adapted to his new role shows how important he can be to our transformation.
The midfielder does well on and off the pitch, and he shows great leadership skills on it as well.
I wholeheartedly disagree as it makes absolutely no sense to give Xhaka new contract.
First of all, his current deal expires 2024 with the club having option for extra year. So basically 2025.
Second, he was given the new contract and pay raise last season and at that time it was an undeserved extension.
Third, while I agree he’s been phenomenal this season, he also just turned 30 years old. So in three years time he’ll be close to 33.
He’s earning around 120k week currently so we don’t want to give contracts higher than that for players who would be 34-35 when the contract finishes.
Lets see if he’s still here when he’s 32, and if he still wants to stay, we can give new shorter contract then with diminished wages as its accustomed.
Good points. Hard to disagree. As good as he’s been this season, I don’t see why a new contract should be a priority, nor why it’s being talked about. Agent?
Agree wholeheartedly
Yes Xhaka has continue to show massive commitment and that we will need at Elland road in abundance.
Elland Road will be a hostile place come tomorrow, and we will need Xhaka on field experience to help steer the younger team members through the rot.
This has been a tricky place in the pass but we have rid that monkey off our back,
This is a physically drill outfit who dreams of nothing but to spoil the party, Jeffrey Marsh has got a tune or two out of them when the stake is big, of lately they have been in a bit of wobble, but I can tell you only Anfield will rival this place atmosphere come Sunday.
The hungrey gaffer again will keep his cards close to his chest while dreaming of nothing less than the maximum points.
DaJuhi makes good points.
We all need to remember that when(almost) any player turns 30, he will nearly always need the club he plays for more than they need him, esp in two or the years time, which is what a new contract would be all about.
I agree that XHAKA SHOULD BE KEPT IN THE TEAM and I’d leave it at that personally.