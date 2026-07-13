“He’s still a developing player” Madueke trainer defends underfire winger

There are few players in the England and Arsenal squads who receive as much criticism as Noni Madueke, but the attacker continues to push forward despite the attention surrounding him.

When he was close to joining Arsenal, some supporters launched an online petition in an attempt to prevent the club from signing him during the previous transfer window. Despite that reaction, Madueke completed his move to the Emirates Stadium after Mikel Arteta decided that he was the right player for his squad.

Madueke continues to earn trust

The forward went on to help Arsenal win the title during his first season at the club, demonstrating that he could make a positive contribution despite the doubts expressed by some fans.

Thomas Tuchel has also shown confidence in the England international by selecting him during the World Cup, while Bukayo Saka has been working his way back to full fitness. Saka remains widely regarded as the stronger player, and it would be difficult to argue against that assessment based on his performances.

However, Madueke’s qualities should not be overlooked. The former PSV player offers different attributes and has shown that he can provide a direct attacking threat when given opportunities to contribute.

Trainer defends Arsenal forward

Madueke’s personal trainer, Saul Isaksson-Hurst, has defended the attacker and believes he deserves more support from supporters. As reported by Talk Sport, he said:

“He’s still a developing player. He wants to get better. But you look at the Premier League, there aren’t many more direct wide players than Noni, you know.

“He wants to get better. He wants to improve. And he wants to be the best version he can be. People love to hate him for some reason.”

Madueke’s career remains at a stage where improvement is expected, and his determination to develop could help him become an even more effective player. While criticism will continue, he has already shown that he can contribute at the highest level and deserves the opportunity to continue growing with Arsenal and England.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…