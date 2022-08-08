‘He’s the best’ – Saliba gets ultimate praise from Arsenal team-mate

Gabriel Magalhaes has praised his new defensive partner William Saliba after he made his competitive Arsenal debut this weekend against Crystal Palace.

The duo were solid in keeping out their Premier League rivals, especially after a strong second-half performance from Patrick Vieira’s side.

While Arsenal fans have been waiting three years to see their new star in action, there were plenty of reasons to be happy about his long-awaited debut, and team-mate Gabriel went as far as to describe him as ‘the best’.

Gabriel told the Standard: “For me, he’s the best! He’s very young, very promising and a very good player. I am so happy to play with him, together. He has now started in the Premier League and he was so good.

“The team did very well. They showed intensity and everyone stayed together. It’s very difficult to play here, but our keeper was strong. I believe in this team and it was very good. We got a clean sheet and three very good points.”

I can’t wait to see more from Saliba, and it will be interesting to see if he keeps his place in the team when Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are both back to full fitness. Ben White has been impressive since joining from Brighton last summer, and will likely be trusted ahead of the Frenchman at present, but if Saliba can keep his form levels high he could quickly become one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Patrick

—————————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta would have liked a couple more goals against Palace. Wouldn’t we all!