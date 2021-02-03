‘He’s the last man, always is as the goalkeeper, so just play it safe’ Hoddle reacts to Leno’s sending off

Glenn Hoddle has been left baffled by Bernd Leno’s decision making after the German earned an avoidable red card against Wolves last night.

With Arsenal already a man down and a goal down, the German misjudged the flight of the ball and handled it outside his area as he rushed out.

He didn’t even need to rush out as he did or to handle the ball because he wasn’t exactly under pressure.

Hoddle says Leno was in two minds when he came out for the ball and didn’t know exactly what to do.

He added that as the last man, he just needed to chest the ball or kick it away to safety.

While no one knows what he was thinking about, he simply failed to play it safe and caused problems for himself and his teammates.

He added that Arsenal should have wrapped up the game in the first half when they were on top and had taken the lead.

‘He was in two minds, of some sort,’ Hoddle said on BT Sport via the Metro.

‘What was going through his mind I don’t think anyone will know but he’s just got to play safe!

‘He’s the last man, always is as the goalkeeper, so just play it safe. Head it out, knock it out with your chest, do something.

‘He’s got caught in two minds and it was disastrous for Arsenal because they should have wrapped the game up in the first half an hour.’