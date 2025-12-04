“He’s the one they cannot miss” Merson says Rice’s injury a problem for Arsenal

Arsenal were handed a worrying moment during their win over Brentford as Declan Rice was forced off with an apparent injury, and Paul Merson admits he fears the worst. Rice has become an indispensable figure in Mikel Arteta’s side since arriving in North London, and his level of consistency means any absence is immediately noticeable.

Arsenal Face Nervous Wait Over Key Midfielder

Despite boasting improved squad depth this season, Arsenal have long been aware that Rice is the one player they simply cannot afford to lose. The team have coped admirably with various injuries throughout the campaign, but there has always been a belief that Rice’s role is unique and irreplaceable within Arteta’s system.

Rice’s fitness record has been excellent throughout his career, and the club have been pleased with the reliability he has shown since joining. His influence on the pitch has been undeniable, making him one of the most vital members of the squad. However, his withdrawal against Brentford has raised concerns that Arsenal may now be without their most important midfielder at a crucial stage of the season.

The club will conduct further tests to determine the extent of the issue, and Merson insists he is hoping for positive news. With important fixtures ahead, including a potentially decisive clash at the weekend, the timing of the setback could hardly be worse.

Merson’s Candid Warning

Speaking on Sky Sports, as quoted by Football Insider, Merson stressed the significance of Rice’s availability, saying: “They’ve got to hope. I sat on here a couple of weeks ago, the Bayern Munich game, I said the one player they cannot miss is Declan Rice.

“Cannot miss him. He’s gone off injured, hopefully it’s a precaution… just his calf at the back.

“But for me, he’s the one they cannot miss and it’s a massive, massive few 48, 72 hours to make sure he’s fit for that game on Saturday where Villa could blow the title race wide open.”

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…