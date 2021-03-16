“He’s the type of player Arsenal were missing” Gilberto praises Arsenal star

Thomas Partey joined Arsenal in the summer and he has been a major positive addition to their team in this campaign.

Arsenal has had the pleasure of enjoying the talents of great defensive midfielders in the past.

However, since Gilberto Silva and Patrick Vieira left the club, they have struggled to find outstanding players in that position.

The club went all out in the summer and triggered the release clause of Partey at Atletico Madrid.

The Ghanaian has struggled to stay fit consistently as he adapts to his new team, but when he has played for the Gunners, he has shown his class.

Gilberto reckons that he is the player that this Arsenal team has missed all along and claims that he makes Granit Xhaka better.

He also says Arsenal’s defence plays with more confidence when the midfielder is in front of them.

Silva told Astro SuperSport via Sun Sports: “I guess so. In my opinion, I agree with you.

“He’s a good player. He’s the type of player Arsenal were missing, I’ve spoken a couple of times about it.

“They have good players in the [central midfield] position but not to sit and give Arsenal the stability they have.

“Look at the game [against Spurs] it was great to see how he managed his game, how he managed that position, helping.

“You know what is very important about this particular position? This is a very particular position because not every time you get the credit you deserve.

“That’s okay, it’s fine, because you have to understand that. But this guy, when he understands the position like Partey, look at his game: he made the others a lot better.

“He makes Xhaka look better in the game, he made the defenders look a lot better and comfortable when the ball was against them.”

The Gunners are still a long way from a European place this season. If he can stay fit, then he could yet fire them into a top six spot.