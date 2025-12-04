“He’s very impressive in this position” Emmanuel Petit praises Arsenal man

Mikel Merino retained his place in the Arsenal starting line up for their match against Brentford and delivered a superb performance that further strengthened his case to remain in the side. With Viktor Gyokeres returning to full fitness, Mikel Arteta faced a selection dilemma over who should lead the line. Nonetheless, he opted to keep faith with Merino, who has adapted impressively to the striker role in recent weeks.

Merino’s form has placed significant pressure on Gyokeres, who must now compete vigorously to reclaim his spot. The Spaniard has shown no sign of easing off, and his consistency continues to make a compelling argument for his inclusion. Against Brentford, he once again demonstrated his value, producing a fine display that included both a goal and an assist.

Merino’s Continued Impact in the Final Third

Merino has made Arsenal’s attacking play appear more fluid, owing largely to his growing goalscoring ability. This has inevitably prompted some supporters to question Gyokeres, particularly when Merino delivers frequent goal-scoring contributions. Although Gyokeres impressed during his time with Sporting Club, Arsenal fans are keen to see him produce a similar level of output, especially when internal competition is so strong.

In the Brentford match, Merino’s movement, intelligence and finishing were evident throughout. His ability to operate effectively between defenders and find space in the penalty area has enhanced Arsenal’s attacking threat. Moreover, his link-up play allows the team to progress smoothly through the pitch, further reinforcing his suitability for the role.

Recognition from Former Professionals

Merino’s latest performance earned high praise from Emmanuel Petit, who discussed the display as quoted by Premier League Productions. Petit said, “It’s amazing. He’s very impressive in this position. He’s filled up the gap in this position and he scored a great goal again. His movement is typical of a striker in a penalty area between defenders. His finishing is great, typical of a striker. He anticipates the movement of a defender.”

Such recognition highlights Merino’s growing importance and the competitive environment currently shaping Arsenal’s attacking choices.

