“He’s working a lot” Partey praises Arsenal teammate after Brighton draw

Thomas Partey heaped praise on Ethan Nwaneri after the teenager scored Arsenal’s only goal and delivered an impressive first-half performance against Brighton.

Nwaneri, who has only recently begun earning starting opportunities, is already living up to the high expectations surrounding him at such an early stage in his career. His impact in the first half was undeniable, highlighted by a composed and well-taken goal that demonstrated his growing maturity on the pitch.

The attacking midfielder has emerged as one of the brightest prospects from Arsenal’s Hale End academy in recent years. Partey was quick to acknowledge his hard work and dedication to improving his game. Despite his youth, Nwaneri is proving to be an essential figure when given the chance to be featured on the senior team.

Unfortunately, his outing against Brighton was cut short as he picked up an injury in the first half and could not return after the interval. Nevertheless, his performance during the time he was on the pitch had already left a strong impression on his teammate Partey.

Speaking to Arsenal Media after the match, the Ghanaian midfielder shared his thoughts on the teenager:“He’s a very good player and we know the qualities he has. He’s working a lot and he’s improving. I’m really happy for him today for scoring. It could have been better if we’d have won today but we could not get the win. He needs to keep improving and all the best to him.”

Nwaneri’s ability to shine so early in his senior career further highlights the success of Arsenal’s academy system, which continues to nurture world-class talent. By investing in his development, Arsenal have not only secured a potential star for the future but also saved millions in the transfer market.

As Nwaneri recovers from his injury, fans and teammates alike will undoubtedly look forward to seeing more of his contributions. With his immense potential and work ethic, the teenager is well on his way to becoming a key figure in Arsenal’s squad.

