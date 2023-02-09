“He’s worth every penny.” Arsenal told target is worth a lot of money

Former West Ham midfielder Mark Noble insists whatever Arsenal or another suitor pays for Declan Rice, it will be worth every penny.

The midfielder is set to leave West Ham at the end of this season, with Arsenal named as one of his main suitors as the Gunners continue to bolster their squad.

Rice has rejected offers of a new deal from the Irons as he wants to play for a top club and challenge for titles next season.

Arsenal wanted to add Moises Caicedo to their squad in the last transfer window, but the Gunners have maintained an interest in Rice and should make their move when the term finishes.

Speaking about his former teammate, Noble said to Standard Sport:

“Wherever Declan ends up, or however much someone pays for him, whether it’s here or anywhere else, he’s worth every penny.

“He’s said openly he loves playing at West Ham, but he has got ambitions as a player to go and play in the Champions League and win trophies. I don’t think any West Han fan can actually have an agenda over that.

“Do you blame him for having really big ambitions? Of course you don’t. If he didn’t, he probably wouldn’t be as good as he is.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We all know that the market for English talent is inflated and players who are not as good as Rice have moved for record fees in the past.

We must be prepared to break our transfer record for the former Chelsea trainee.

