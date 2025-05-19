High ceiling vs proven goal-scorer: debate rages as Arteta targets key signing

The 2024/25 season is drawing to a close, and once again, Arsenal find themselves without silverware.
On closer inspection of what has held this team back, one glaring issue stands out, the lack of a clinical striker.
If Arsenal are to unlock the full potential of Mikel Arteta’s project, they must finally provide the Spanish coach with a proper number nine.
There is reason for optimism. A growing debate among supporters pits Viktor Gyökeres against Benjamin Šeško as the ideal summer signing to lead Arsenal’s attack.
So, who is the better option?
Gyökeres offers instant impact for Arsenal
I will go first. I prefer Gyökeres. And here is why.
Gyökeres is an elite goal-scorer, and the statistics back it up. He has a natural eye for goal, scoring 39 goals in 34 appearances to help Sporting CP retain their Primeira Liga crown.
Arsenal, a team that consistently creates chances, are in desperate need of a forward who can reliably convert them. At Sporting, Gyökeres has done that, with minimal fuss.
If the Gunners want a striker capable of making an immediate impact, they would be wise to take the gamble on him.
Šeško’s potential vs Gyökeres’ present form
Benjamin Šeško is undoubtedly a fantastic prospect, but much of the argument in his favour hinges on long-term potential rather than immediate output.
The key case made for Šeško is that he has a higher ceiling than Gyökeres.
Šeško is expected to develop into a top-level striker, but given his current goal tally falls short of Gyökeres, should Arsenal really choose future promise over a striker who has scored 62 goals this season?
Arsenal’s lack of a clinical number nine has been evident. This is a squad that needs a forward who can start scoring immediately, not one who requires time to adapt.
With their defensive structure already solid, adding a reliable goal-scorer could be the final piece in a serious title bid. Gyökeres is delivering right now — Šeško may reach that level in time. But if Arsenal truly want to challenge for the Premier League next season, prioritising immediate quality over long-term potential seems the logical path.
Had the striker role been a secondary concern, Šeško might have been a suitable long-term investment. But with this position being top priority, Arsenal must avoid a repeat of Manchester United’s Rasmus Højlund situation — where a raw talent was thrown into the spotlight too soon.
Sporting CP are reportedly demanding €65 million for Gyökeres. As transfer gambles go, this one feels worth taking.
So, are you team Gyökeres — or do you believe Šeško is worth the wait?
Let us know your thoughts.
Gyokeres looks hungry to me, sesko doesn’t. If sesko doesn’t have that hunger, he’ll never reach his potential. I could be wrong about sesko, but that’s what it comes down to for me.
For me its gyokeres just because he has played in england ,and he is the slightly different type of player we have been missing ,soneone who is just focused on converting chances ,sesko i feel is a somilar player to havertz at the moment and im happy with havertz
Arsenal need two cf Jonathan David for free and Gyokeres.
Valid point. Would you try Havertz at 10 with Zumbendi and Rice behind him. Havertz been the target man with Gykores playing on the shoulder? I dont think Odegaard has done anything this season to prove he should be the focal point in attacking midfield.
I feel like Pre Season should decide who starts, not this season. What if Odegaard plays well in preseason? Should he be overlooked because of his form of the previous season?Not even the new striker signing should be guaranteed a spot. Let him fight it out with Havertz and the one who plays well get the shirt. It should be about merit.
The last time we had a good pre season was 22/23. All the players who did well in pre season got to start the season and we did well. That’s how it should be.
Going into next season, I’d say only five players are 100% guaranteed- Raya,Saliba,Gabriel,Rice and Saka. Everyone else, including the new signings, has to earn their spot,unless we somehow sign Mbappe,Isak or Haaland.Those three just walk into the lineup.
We 100% should use this season as a measuring stick because its the real thing. Friendly’s mean diddly squat with teams rotating the entire squad at half time and such. Odegaard has been shite for the last 12 months maybe more. He is too one footed and defenders have sussed that if you nullify the rw he’s basically useless. I admit Havertz was poor in front of goal earlier in the season but at least he got in positions to create chances. Since he got injured we have struggled to create anything.
Finally can we all stop banging on that Isak is world class hes not. He has less open play goals than Wisa at Brentford and similar to Cunha at Wolves. 3 more than Mateta at Palace
Sesko is raw in some aspects of his game and everyone knows that. But I feel like many are ignoring potential weaknesses about Gyokeres. There’s really no guarantee that he will provide instant impact. Lots of players have done well in the Portuguese league and failed to translate it in the Prem. Darwin Nunez for example.
Another aspect of his game that is underwhelming is his heading. For a player with his physical stature, he’s surprisingly ordinary in the air,poor even,sometimes,and this is against not so good defenders. Hardly scores any headers and doesn’t seem robust under contact when playing with his back to goal.
I’m just glad we have Havertz. Either of these players may take time to adapt to the league and the tactics. Isak is the only one I can think of who would have immediate impact like Rice did, but it ain’t happening. It’s a gamble either way.Which is why recruiting a goal scoring winger is important as well. Could soften the blow if the striker doesn’t hit the ground running.
We don’t have time to wait for potential (at least Arteta doesn’t have the time).
We need someone who is proven. Although it is hard to decide whether on whether Gyokeres is proven, given he is playing in a weeker Portuguese league.