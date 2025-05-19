High ceiling vs proven goal-scorer: debate rages as Arteta targets key signing

The 2024/25 season is drawing to a close, and once again, Arsenal find themselves without silverware.

On closer inspection of what has held this team back, one glaring issue stands out, the lack of a clinical striker.

If Arsenal are to unlock the full potential of Mikel Arteta’s project, they must finally provide the Spanish coach with a proper number nine.

There is reason for optimism. A growing debate among supporters pits Viktor Gyökeres against Benjamin Šeško as the ideal summer signing to lead Arsenal’s attack.

So, who is the better option?

Gyökeres offers instant impact for Arsenal

I will go first. I prefer Gyökeres. And here is why.

Gyökeres is an elite goal-scorer, and the statistics back it up. He has a natural eye for goal, scoring 39 goals in 34 appearances to help Sporting CP retain their Primeira Liga crown.

Arsenal, a team that consistently creates chances, are in desperate need of a forward who can reliably convert them. At Sporting, Gyökeres has done that, with minimal fuss.

If the Gunners want a striker capable of making an immediate impact, they would be wise to take the gamble on him.

Šeško’s potential vs Gyökeres’ present form

Benjamin Šeško is undoubtedly a fantastic prospect, but much of the argument in his favour hinges on long-term potential rather than immediate output.

The key case made for Šeško is that he has a higher ceiling than Gyökeres.

Šeško is expected to develop into a top-level striker, but given his current goal tally falls short of Gyökeres, should Arsenal really choose future promise over a striker who has scored 62 goals this season?

Arsenal’s lack of a clinical number nine has been evident. This is a squad that needs a forward who can start scoring immediately, not one who requires time to adapt.

With their defensive structure already solid, adding a reliable goal-scorer could be the final piece in a serious title bid. Gyökeres is delivering right now — Šeško may reach that level in time. But if Arsenal truly want to challenge for the Premier League next season, prioritising immediate quality over long-term potential seems the logical path.

Had the striker role been a secondary concern, Šeško might have been a suitable long-term investment. But with this position being top priority, Arsenal must avoid a repeat of Manchester United’s Rasmus Højlund situation — where a raw talent was thrown into the spotlight too soon.

Sporting CP are reportedly demanding €65 million for Gyökeres. As transfer gambles go, this one feels worth taking.

So, are you team Gyökeres — or do you believe Šeško is worth the wait?

Let us know your thoughts.

Daniel O

