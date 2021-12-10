High-flying Championship club is targeting a move for Arsenal youngster

Folarin Balogun has struggled to get enough playing time at Arsenal this season.

The youngster has been a goal machine for the club’s youth teams and the Gunners fought to keep him at the Emirates.

He started the first league game of the season in the absence of the club’s top strikers.

However, chances have been scarce since that time and the Gunners have sent him back to the Under-23s.

His performance at that level suggests he needs a tougher competition and could be sent out on loan in January.

Todofichajes reports that Bournemouth wants to sign him for the second half of this season.

The Cherries have been in fine form in England’s second division as they seek to get back to the top flight.

A move there could afford him more playing chances and important first team experiences.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun could save us a lot of money in signing a new striker in the future if he reaches his full potential.

He will never achieve that by playing with players in the reserve competitions.

The Championship is one of the toughest divisions in Europe and experience there could help him refine his skills and learn to score against top-flight opponents.

The Just Arsenal Show discusses if Superhero Auba has lost his powers?