High price will frustrate Arsenal’s interest in Serie A star

Arsenal is reportedly considering a move for Victor Osimhen as calls grow for the club to acquire a top-quality striker. While Mikel Arteta is content with his current attacking options, there have been suggestions that the existing forwards might not be enough to secure a Premier League title.

Two players who have been proposed as potential additions to the Gunners are Osimhen and Ivan Toney. Osimhen boasts a wealth of experience, having plied his trade in Germany, Belgium, France, and Italy. He recently clinched the Serie A title and its Golden Boot, establishing himself as one of the world’s premier strikers.

However, the financial demands of bringing Osimhen to Arsenal could pose a significant challenge. According to David Ornstein, the Gunners may struggle to meet Napoli’s asking price for the former Lille striker, making the move potentially unattainable for them.

He said, as quoted by Football London:

“In terms of price & profile, I don’t see Arsenal going for Osimhen. I suspect he is on their list, like he will be for all the top sides. The pool of quality strikers is so small at present that any big club looking to sign one are likely to be studying the same names – Osimhen, Martinez, Ferguson, Sesko, Boniface, etc.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen is a superb striker and one of the best players in Europe now, but we truly would struggle to add him to our squad.

The attacker has several suitors and Napoli will demand a huge fee before they allow him to leave.

———————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…