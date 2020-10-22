High profile agent says Ozil and Arsenal problem is stupidity

Kia Joorabchian has branded the current Mesut Ozil situation as stupid and he claimed that neither the player nor the club is benefiting.

Ozil has been omitted from Arsenal’s competitive squad lists for the season after the German failed to find a new team for himself in the last transfer window.

Despite being the club’s top earner for much of his time at the Emirates, Mikel Arteta has still not been able to get a good performance from him.

The Spaniard has recently revealed that he takes responsibility for not being able to get the former Real Madrid man up to speed.

Joorabchian has now said that this situation makes no sense because no one is winning.

Ozil isn’t helping himself by sitting on the bench and doing nothing to earn the money and the club isn’t doing itself any good by keeping a player of his talents on the bench.

“I don’t see any winners in this situation,” he told Talksport’ White and Jordan on Thursday.

“Ozil is not teaching Arsenal a lesson by sitting out and not playing, and Arsenal are not teaching Ozil a lesson by omitting him from the Premier League squad.

“I don’t see who wins in a situation where you don’t find an agreement between each other.

“It’s just pure stupidity.

“I think it’s the essential role of the agent not just to bring high transfers to clubs, but also where there’s a problem to fix it.

“I think that’s what the role and job title says.

“There was a situation at Everton where Theo Walcott wasn’t going to get enough game time and so he moved to Southampton, because they were very proactive.

“The role of the agent in the case of Mesut is to ensure he plays.

“He’s a big player, but he just doesn’t fit the Arsenal mould today. He has a lot of talent, he’s a World Cup winner, this is a player who should be playing somewhere right now.”

Joorabchian is right to use the word stupidity but not towards Arsenal. It seems that the vast majority of the club’s fans feel that the club have made the correct move, they question why Arsenal would they name a player well below the level of what Arsenal has elsewhere in their team, they also wonder why would they name a player that is impotent and who would struggle to maintain Championship level football.

There are some fans that feel that there may have been a day years ago that Ozil was an asset but not now, far too much sitting down on his lazy backside playing Fortnite and issuing PR statements as opposed to actually helping his teammates out have finally caught up with him.