High profile Arsenal target set to reject new contract proposal

Arsenal could be given a huge boost in their bid to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the summer, even though Lazio plans to keep the midfielder.

The Serbian is a key member of the Lazio team that could return to the Champions League at the end of this season and he is doing well for them.

He is out of a contract at the end of next season and several reports have linked him with a move away from the club.

However, Lazio remains determined to keep him with them for a few more seasons and a report via The Daily Mail reveals they are prepared to offer him a new four-year deal.

However, Milinkovic-Savic is reluctant to sign and says he wants to discuss his future at the end of the season.

This seems to be a clear sign that he wants out and is only delaying the inevitable for now.

Just Arsenal Opinion

SMS is one of the finest midfielders in Italy and will be a good option for us off the bench, but the Serbian has no good record in European competitions.

We need to buy players who are accomplished in Champions League football as we return to the competition.