High-profile free agent linked with a move to Arsenal

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Adrien Rabiot after the midfielder left Juventus at the end of last month.
He had been at the Italian club since 2019, and they wanted him to stay, but he did not sign a new deal they offered him, and his contract expired.
He is now one of the biggest free agents on the market and is exploring his options.
A report on Tuttojuve claims he wants to play in the Premier League, and Arsenal is one of the clubs showing interest in the Frenchman.
The report also states that Rabiot is on Tottenham’s shopping list, and both London clubs will do their best to add him to their squad before this transfer window closes.
However, it remains unclear if his demands will be realistic enough for both clubs, considering he is already 29.
Rabiot is an experienced midfielder who might be useful to us, but we should only sign him if we are looking to fix a short-term problem.
He is not the most spectacular midfielder, and at 29, he might not offer more than two years of good football.
We have worked hard to build a thriving and developing squad, and we do not need to add a player who will not add much to us in the long term.
Really? As far as I recall Rabiot’s name has been linked with Arsenal and several other clubs on and off for years now – literally. Bringing in a 29-year-old on good wages probably isn’t a great move and very unlikely to happen I would think.
If we didn’t have rice, he’d be an interesting option imo. Because he’s an experienced international, he’d expect to start, so doesn’t seem a viable option for a squad role, and I don’t think he offers much that rice doesn’t – we really need a better passer in the midfield to compliment DR.
high profile free agent linked to every team in the Premier League
not up to the speed of the PL
not the right age profile
does not take Arsenal forward
just stores up another problem of next player in their 30’s on high wages we can’t shift
next!
At 29 hes approaching firewood material. We are getting rid of our 30 year old plus players and don’t need any more potential granddad’s. As you rightly said, he would only be a short term fix, but I can’t see him being much better than Partey or Jorginho, so why bother wasting £20million. Money that would be better put towards someone more world class that would improve Arsenal.
Sorry just re-read that he is a free agent. Then he may be worth a short term fix, seeing as their is no purchase investment required and providing he is not a repeated croc, and his wage is reasonable then he could be a short term replacement for Partey should he leave, but not world class and no real improvement to Arsenal’s starting 11, more of a bench backup and squad player.