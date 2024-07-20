High-profile free agent linked with a move to Arsenal

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Adrien Rabiot after the midfielder left Juventus at the end of last month.

He had been at the Italian club since 2019, and they wanted him to stay, but he did not sign a new deal they offered him, and his contract expired.

He is now one of the biggest free agents on the market and is exploring his options.

A report on Tuttojuve claims he wants to play in the Premier League, and Arsenal is one of the clubs showing interest in the Frenchman.

The report also states that Rabiot is on Tottenham’s shopping list, and both London clubs will do their best to add him to their squad before this transfer window closes.

However, it remains unclear if his demands will be realistic enough for both clubs, considering he is already 29.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rabiot is an experienced midfielder who might be useful to us, but we should only sign him if we are looking to fix a short-term problem.

He is not the most spectacular midfielder, and at 29, he might not offer more than two years of good football.

We have worked hard to build a thriving and developing squad, and we do not need to add a player who will not add much to us in the long term.

