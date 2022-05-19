High valuation prompts Arsenal to reconsider move for Premier League ace

Arsenal is set to abandon their interest in Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus because the Premier League leaders’ demands are too much.

The Gunners have been pursuing a move for the Brazilian for some time now and they had hoped they would add him to the squad when the transfer window reopens this summer.

However, ESPN claims City has quoted them £55 million as their asking price and this could scupper the deal.

Arsenal believes that fee is too much for a player that has one year left on his current deal and they could walk away from the talks if the Etihad chiefs insist on their asking price.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus would be a fine striker to add to our squad, mostly because he has played in the Premier League for some time now and he has experience in scoring in the competition.

He would almost certainly leave City, but it makes little sense to pay almost the same fee Erling Haaland cost them for his signature.

If they are serious about doing business with us, they have to reduce that price, otherwise, we will look elsewhere.

Jesus will likely not be the only attacker we would add to our squad, so we need to spend wisely.

