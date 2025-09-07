“Higher standards” Roy Keane discusses Arsenal man’s performance for England

Like many England players, Eberechi Eze was not at his best as the Three Lions secured a 2-0 win against Andorra yesterday. The result was perhaps expected, given that England had previously struggled in the reverse fixture against the same opponent, who are widely regarded as being one of the minnows in international football.

However, Thomas Tuchel’s team did not perform significantly better in yesterday’s encounter. They were fortunate to open the scoring via an own goal before Declan Rice added the second, highlighting the difficulties faced by the side despite the apparent quality of their squad.

England’s Struggles Despite Talent

England remain on course to qualify for the World Cup next year, but they have yet to face truly challenging opponents. Their performances in recent games have raised concerns, as many of the players who competed struggled to impose themselves. This is particularly puzzling given that these individuals represent some of the finest clubs in world football.

While they often dazzle at club level, players can appear constrained or less effective when representing the Three Lions. This contrast between club and country performances has been noted repeatedly and continues to be a source of frustration for supporters and pundits alike.

Eze’s Performance and Critique

In the match against Andorra, Eze’s performance drew mixed reactions. Ian Wright appeared satisfied with his contribution, but Roy Keane believes he could have delivered more for his manager. As quoted by Metro Sport, Keane said:

‘The worry for me when we talk about players like this… I think he done okay.

‘But the manager will be saying “okay s not good enough. We need to be setting higher standards than that.”’

While Eze could have performed at a higher level, it is recognised that he possesses the quality to make a meaningful impact for his country in future matches. His ability to translate club form to the international stage remains a work in progress, but there is confidence that he will contribute more consistently.

Overall, England’s recent performances suggest that there is room for improvement, even against lower-ranked opponents. Players such as Eze have the talent to excel, but the challenge lies in consistently delivering that standard on the international stage, where expectations and pressures differ from club football.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…