Video: 10 of Mikel Arteta’s best results from his opening 100 matches in charge

Mikel Arteta managed Arsenal for his 100th match when beating Watford before the international break, and the club has analysed his time thus far.

The Gunners have endured a roller-coaster of a time since he took over the role, leading us to FA Cup glory after a small matter of months in charge, before having to overturn a major winless run in the division in his second season, whilst leading us to the semi-final of the Europa League.

This season didn’t start brightly either, but we have since hit top form, and there is plenty of reasons to be exciting about what is ahead, and at present, everything feels positive at the Emirates.

Which victory did you enjoy most?

Patrick