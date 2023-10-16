Video Highlights – Amazing comeback win for the Arsenal Women ft Beth Mead, McCabe and Russo

It was an amazing rollercoaster ride as we watched the Arsenal Women yesterday. After dominating the first half they were suddenly punished by a breakaway goal by the Villanneses and the enormous Emirates crowd were stunned, but were confident that we had enough time to comeback.

As the time ticked by and the Gooner Woman were throwing everything at the Villa goal, it was still 0-1 as we nervously approached the full-time whistle.

Then Beth Mead was brought on, and we suddenly became the attacking force we knew we were, and nearly immediately Katie McCabe sent a rocket into the roof of the net.

Than watch what happened with Mead and Russo….

Michelle Maxwell

