Highlights and penalties from Arsenal’s win over Man City in the Community Shield

Well us Arsenal supporters expect a bit of drama in our lives when supporting the Gunners, and so it proved yet again in the Community Shield at Wembley yesterday.

There were many chances for Arsenal, with Havertz coming close a couple of times, but it was a 0-0 stalemate at half-time, and when Palmer (who replaced the disappointing Haaland) finally put Man City ahead deep into the second half, it looked like the Gunners were going to be beaten by the Treble Winners once again.

But the we got our usual drama in the dying seconds of added time, in fact in the 100th minute, when Trossard got a wicked deflection to equalize and the game went to penalties.

City were unexpectedly awful, but the Arsenal players were very cool and Fabio Vieira scored the final winning spotkick….

