Highlights: Another win for Matilda’s in final friendly match before Women’s World Cup by Michelle

Australia, co-hosts with New Zealand for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which kicks off in a few days, played their final friendly against France, in Melbourne, on 14th July.

Despite missing several scoring opportunities in the first half, courtesy of Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord and Chelsea’s Sam Kerr, super-sub Mary Fowler seized her moment when it mattered. After Kyra Cooney-Cross initiated the play by making a strong run down the right wing and locating Hayley Raso, Raso delivered a well-timed and accurate cross.

In the heart of the box, 20-year-old Fowler calmly dispatched the ball beyond France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin. France, who hosted the Women’s World Cup in 2019, failed to score and Australia ran out 1-0 winners.

With victories over three of the world’s top five teams – France, England, and Sweden – in the past six months, the Matildas now approach their opening game against Katie McCabe‘s Republic of Ireland on July 20th with confidence.

See highlights below – enjoy Gooners!

Can Australia win the World Cup, with home advantage? Who are your favourites to win?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

